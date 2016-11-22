San Franciscois
not your average college town.
College life feels a little different here. At USF, students have cultural, professional, and spiritual opportunities that transform the traditional college experience.
where your change begins.
San Francisco — its history, values, opportunities, and people — is part of our university’s identity. We’ve grown up here, and so have our students. It’s their stories that help further define who we are.
We’ve grown up with the city over the past 150 years. You might notice a family resemblance.
where academics meets unique opportunities.
A USF education reaches beyond the classroom to include internships and experiential learning in entrepreneurial, diverse San Francisco.
We're not teaching students what to think, we're teaching them how to think.
97.5%
Satisfied or strongly satisfied on graduating student survey
#2
Ranking in Niche.com's 'Top 25 Colleges with the Best Location'
8 in a Row
Eight straight years on Higher Ed Community Service Honor Roll
Startup School
USF ranks in the top 20 on Forbes' list of most entrepreneurial universities
Best Colleges
Featured in The Princeton Review's 'The Best 380 Colleges: 2016 Edition'
Tier One
Listed as a Tier One National University in 2015 U.S. News & World Report
3 in a Row
Three consecutive years on the College of Distinction list
#10
Ranking in "Up and Coming Undergraduate Psychology Programs in the West" by Best Psychology Degrees
10,828
Total enrollment for 2015
#8
In the nation for campus ethnic diversity, according to U.S. News & World Report
66%
Undergraduates awarded financial aid
36%
Students who were the first in their families to attend college
Nina Torres MA '16 studied law at #USFCA to take a stand for embattled immigrants in her community: https://t.co/c4duonHiT6 #Bestof2016