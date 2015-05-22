KUSF is the University's online radio station. The station can be found at kusf.org and can be heard throughout the world. KUSF as an FM station (1977-2011) was known both nationally and internationally for its innovative programming and approach to music.

Students in Media Studies and other majors are welcome to use KUSF as a recreation activity as well as a training facility. Alumni of KUSF (FM) have often been very successful in pursuit of employment in the radio and music industries.