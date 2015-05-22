Listen Live
USF's Online Radio Station
KUSF is the University's online radio station. The station can be found at kusf.org and can be heard throughout the world. KUSF as an FM station (1977-2011) was known both nationally and internationally for its innovative programming and approach to music.
Students in Media Studies and other majors are welcome to use KUSF as a recreation activity as well as a training facility. Alumni of KUSF (FM) have often been very successful in pursuit of employment in the radio and music industries.